Joe Scarborough Calls Out Religious Leaders for ‘Grotesque’ Laughing at Trump’s ‘Abhorrent’ Behavior

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough took sharp aim at the religious leaders in attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, for what the Morning Joe host called a “grotesque” reaction of laughter and support of President Donald Trump’s questioning the faith of his political rivals, Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Trump said during his Prayer Breakfast […]
