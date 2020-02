Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the Bigg Boss tedha season comes closer to the finale, the contestants want to see themselves win the trophy. In the mood of entertaining the housemates, Sidharth takes on the commentator's role by enacting Bigg Boss and announces a task in his signature style.



Rashami and Shehnaaz are kept out of the game owing to their... As the Bigg Boss tedha season comes closer to the finale, the contestants want to see themselves win the trophy. In the mood of entertaining the housemates, Sidharth takes on the commentator's role by enacting Bigg Boss and announces a task in his signature style.Rashami and Shehnaaz are kept out of the game owing to their 👓 View full article