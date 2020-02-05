Global  

Kirk Douglas' son Michael returns to late dad's house after announcing his death

FOXNews.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Actor Michael Douglas was photographed for the first time since announcing the death of his father, late acting legend Kirk Douglas, earlier this week.
News video: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103. Here's him looking amazing at 100

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103. Here's him looking amazing at 100 00:46

 Kirk Douglas, the son of a ragman who channeled a deep, personal anger through a chiseled jaw and steely blue eyes to forge one of the most indelible and indefatigable careers in Hollywood history, died Wednesday (February 5). He was 103. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I...

