Frozen's Idina Menzel Will Be Joined by 9 Elsas from Around the World At the 2020 Oscars

E! Online Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The 2020 Oscars are going into the unknown. On Friday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Good Morning America announced that when Idina Menzel takes the Oscars...
Credit: ABC
News video: Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020

Idina Menzel Performs 'Into the Unknown' Live at Oscars 2020 03:25

 The voice of Elsa in the U.S., Idina Menzel, performs the Oscar nominated original song 'Into The Unkown' from FROZEN II with AURORA and vocal performers for Elsa from countries around the world. See more Oscar performances and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar? [Video]Let It Go vs. Into the Unknown: Does Frozen II Deserve the Oscar?

Frozen captured all our hearts and awards when it debuted, so how does the sequel stack up? Follow us as we listen to the hit singles from both entries in the franchise, and ask ourselves if Frozen II..

Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio [Video]Idina Menzel was nervous for Oscars performance in front of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

John Travolta's Infamous Idina Menzel Flub Lives On at the 2020 Oscars

It was bound to happen. When Idina Menzel was announced as a 2020 Oscars performer, all anyone could think of was the time John Travolta "Adele Dazeem-ed" the...
Watch Idina Menzel Sing 'Into the Unknown' With Nine Other Elsas at 2020 Oscars

American audiences know Idina Menzel as Elsa from Frozen, but on Sunday night (Feb. 9), they were introduced to Elsas from around the world....
Rebirds_nap

🔔강새 RT @AuroraFranceOff: Will you watch Aurora performing at the Oscars along with Idina Menzel on the song Into The Unknown from Frozen 2 ???… 49 minutes ago

ButcherMartin

Martin Butcher RT @catalannews: Catalan singer Gisela to perform at the Oscars She will accompany Idina Menzel in a performance of 'Into the Unknown' fro… 2 hours ago

mayadisney9

Disney-Girl RT @TheDisInsider: The voices of Frozen 2’s Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Mexico (for Latin America), Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain an… 4 hours ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Frozen's Idina Menzel Will Be Joined by 9 Elsas from Around the World At the 2020 Oscars https://t.co/GH8gps8wTf 9 hours ago

RCinquigranno

Rebecca Cinquigranno RT @broadwaycom: .@idinamenzel will be joined by nine Elsas to sing FROZEN 2's "Into the Unknown" at the #Oscars https://t.co/2IkzB5cXle 9 hours ago

franster23

TheMSMaven RT @ScottFeinberg: Great idea: “‘My biggest hope for Oscar night,’ Karger says, ‘is that Idina Menzel performs ‘Into the Unknown’ from Froz… 19 hours ago

PicturingDisney

Picturing Disney The Academy Awards announced that 9 Elsas from around the world will join Idina Menzel to perform Frozen 2's "Into… https://t.co/dVyIjxRw9a 19 hours ago

manoloscar

Manuel Óscar Sánchez RT @Mulboyne: Takako Matsu will become the first Japanese to sing at the Oscars ceremony. "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 has been nominat… 19 hours ago

