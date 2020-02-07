Frozen's Idina Menzel Will Be Joined by 9 Elsas from Around the World At the 2020 Oscars
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The 2020 Oscars are going into the unknown. On Friday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Good Morning America announced that when Idina Menzel takes the Oscars...
The voice of Elsa in the U.S., Idina Menzel, performs the Oscar nominated original song 'Into The Unkown' from FROZEN II with AURORA and vocal performers for Elsa from countries around the world. See more Oscar performances and highlights on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
