Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To Pieces

SOHH Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To PiecesJailed TV icon Bill Cosby is riding with Snoop Dogg. The former Hollywood superstar has social media’s attention after making a rare Twitter appearance to salute Snoop Dizzle for going off-off on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Big Facts: This week, Cosby’s Twitter account erupted with salutes to Snoop. High-Key Details: On Thursday, rap star […]

The post Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To Pieces appeared first on .
Bill Cosby Gushes Over Snoop Dogg for Slamming Gayle King

*Bill Cosby*, who is in prison for his sexual assault conviction, apparently catches wind of the rapper's post and quickly sent love to Dogg via Instagram and...
AceShowbiz

Snoop Dogg Accuses Gayle King of Trying to 'Tarnish' Kobe Bryant's Legacy With Rape Interview Question

Fans of Kobe Bryant expressed outrage this week over Gayle King's interview with Lisa Leslie, during which the reporter probed the former WNBA...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredSOHHE! Online

