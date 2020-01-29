Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jailed TV icon Bill Cosby is riding with Snoop Dogg. The former Hollywood superstar has social media’s attention after making a rare Twitter appearance to salute Snoop Dizzle for going off-off on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Big Facts: This week, Cosby’s Twitter account erupted with salutes to Snoop. High-Key Details: On Thursday, rap star […]



The post Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To Pieces appeared first on . Jailed TV icon Bill Cosby is riding with Snoop Dogg. The former Hollywood superstar has social media’s attention after making a rare Twitter appearance to salute Snoop Dizzle for going off-off on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King. Big Facts: This week, Cosby’s Twitter account erupted with salutes to Snoop. High-Key Details: On Thursday, rap star […]The post Bill Cosby Tweets From Prison To Thank Snoop Dogg For Roasting Oprah + Gayle King To Pieces appeared first on . 👓 View full article

