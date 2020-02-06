Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten 'Death Threats' Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Oprah Winfrey is worried about her friend, Gayle King. The 66-year-old entrepreneur made an appearance on Hoda & Jenna & Friends on Friday (February 7) to discuss the backlash Gayle‘s endured for asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant‘s rape trial in an interview, which the network teased in a promo that angered many people. “I [...]
Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning.' Gayle King, via 'CBS This Morning' Leslie said that she never knew Bryant as a person who would "do something to violate a...
'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..
Gayle King has angered many Kobe Bryant fans after asking Lisa Leslie, a WNBA player and friend of Bryant's, about the late player's 2003 rape charge.
