Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten 'Death Threats' Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal

Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten 'Death Threats' Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey is worried about her friend, Gayle King. The 66-year-old entrepreneur made an appearance on Hoda & Jenna & Friends on Friday (February 7) to discuss the backlash Gayle‘s endured for asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant‘s rape trial in an interview, which the network teased in a promo that angered many people. “I [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant

Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant 01:07

 Gayle King Slams CBS for Airing Excerpt of Her Lisa Leslie Interview About Kobe Bryant King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning.' Gayle King, via 'CBS This Morning' Leslie said that she never knew Bryant as a person who would "do something to violate a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant [Video]Gayle King slams CBS for airing excerpt of her Lisa Leslie interview about Kobe Bryant

King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant's legacy in the YouTube clip from 'CBS This Morning'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Was Gayle King Set Up to Look Bad by CBS Amid Kobe Bryant Interview Question Backlash?

Some staffers at CBS This Morning think Gayle King was set up to look insensitive after a clip of her interview with Lisa Leslie received major backlash for...
Just Jared

Gayle King responds to backlash after asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's rape charge

Gayle King has angered many Kobe Bryant fans after asking Lisa Leslie, a WNBA player and friend of Bryant's, about the late player's 2003 rape charge.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SOHHE! OnlineAceShowbizSeattle TimesIndependent

Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten ‘Death Threats’ Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal… https://t.co/vZY0ctxw6L 3 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten ‘Death Threats’ Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal… https://t.co/j47QKVosLs 3 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Oprah Cries While Admitting Gayle King Has Gotten ‘Death Threats’ Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question Scandal… https://t.co/TYEnAaMKxz 3 minutes ago

JavierSotoTV

Javier Soto RT @JustJared: Oprah Winfrey tears up while explaining Gayle King is receiving death threats over her Kobe Bryant interview questions: http… 8 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Oprah Winfrey tears up while explaining Gayle King is receiving death threats over her Kobe Bryant interview questi… https://t.co/XO93csQ73i 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.