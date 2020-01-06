Global  

Zoe Saldana, Rachel Brosnahan & More Celebrate Oscars Week at Cadillac Party!

Zoe Saldana, Rachel Brosnahan and Abigail Spencer strike a pose on the carpet while stepping out for Cadillac Celebrates the 2020 Academy Awards held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (February 6) in Los Angeles. The three ladies were joined at the annual event by Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, Margaret Qualley, Allison [...]
