Zoe Saldana, Rachel Brosnahan & More Celebrate Oscars Week at Cadillac Party!

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Zoe Saldana, Rachel Brosnahan and Abigail Spencer strike a pose on the carpet while stepping out for Cadillac Celebrates the 2020 Academy Awards held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (February 6) in Los Angeles. The three ladies were joined at the annual event by Greta Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach, Margaret Qualley, Allison [...] 👓 View full article

