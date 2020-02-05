Global  

Trump Claims Nancy Pelosi ‘Broke the Law’ by Ripping Up SOTU Speech

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) committed a criminal act by ripping up his State of the Union speech earlier this week. “Well I thought it was a terrible thing when she ripped up the speech,” Trump told reporters. “First of all, it’s an official document. You’re not allowed. […]
News video: Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally

Pelosi rips apart Trump's SOTU speech... literally 01:21

 A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.

