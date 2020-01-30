Global  

Bloomberg Campaign Reportedly Paying Social Media Influencers Sweet Cash for Support

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Bloomberg Campaign Reportedly Paying Social Media Influencers Sweet Cash for SupportAre you an influencer online and seeking a job? The Micheal Bloomberg 2020 presidential campaign might have just the opportunity for you with the opportunity to make a nice chunk of change. The Bloomberg campaign began a push on the “content marketplace” of Tribe to connect with social media influencers to promote and praise Bloomberg […]
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg Responds To Allegations Of Plagiarism

Bloomberg Responds To Allegations Of Plagiarism 00:31

 Michael Bloomberg's campaign is being accused of plagiarism. Business Insider reports that he lifted the content, word-for-word, from several nonprofit groups and media outlets. The Intercept found instances of identical wording from more than a dozen sources. The campaign said internal drafts of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

How This Mom Made Lifestyle Blogging Her Full-Time Job [Video]How This Mom Made Lifestyle Blogging Her Full-Time Job

After starting an Instagram account to support her blog, Hailey Andresen noticed her increasingly, loyal following. Now, with over 74,000 followers, Hailey has made her blog, Household Mag, her a..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:03Published

#EXCLUSIVE: Significant other of Mike Bloomberg shares why he's now opening an office in Idaho [Video]#EXCLUSIVE: Significant other of Mike Bloomberg shares why he's now opening an office in Idaho

Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 Democratic presidential campaign opened its first field office in Boise on Tuesday.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Campaign Is Reportedly Paying Social Media Influencers To Make The Presidential Candidate Look Cool

For a price of $150
Daily Caller

Spanish pharmacists react to social media influencers promoting medication

Spanish social media influencers have started recommending medication to their followers on YouTube and Instagram, which pharmacists say poses serious health...
France 24

