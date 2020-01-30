Pussycat Dolls Reunite & Nail Explosive Choreography in Fiery 'React' Video: Watch

Loosen up those buttons: The Pussycat Dolls are back! On Friday, the beloved girl band featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit...

Nicole Scherzinger Preps Release Of New Pussycats Dolls Single, 'React'! The Pussycat Dolls are finally getting ready to drop new music! Front-woman and lead singer Nicole Scherzinger confirmed that the Pussycat Dolls will drop their...

Just Jared 1 week ago



