Weinstein Lawyer Tells NY Times She’s Never Been Sexually Assaulted, ‘Because I Would Never Put Myself In That Position’

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Weinstein Lawyer Tells NY Times She’s Never Been Sexually Assaulted, ‘Because I Would Never Put Myself In That Position’New York Times reporter Megan Twohey interviewed Harvey Weinstein’s defense lawyer Donna Rotunno for an episode of The Daily Friday — which produced a tense moment after lawyer said that she had never been a victim of sexual assault due to the fact she had never put herself “in that position.” Rotunno was confronted with […]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome

Harvey Weinstein accused of pressuring actresses into threesome 00:47

 Harvey Weinstein's r*pe accuser Jessica Mann was left "crying in the fetal position on the ground" after she was allegedly pressured into having a threesome with another actress, a court has heard.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein hired former Mossad agents to try and quash New York Times expose [Video]Harvey Weinstein hired former Mossad agents to try and quash New York Times expose

Harvey Weintstein reportedly hired top private detectives in a desperate bid to bury the 2017 New York Times expose outing him as an alleged s*xual predator.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Rape by LA Prosecutors [Video]Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Rape by LA Prosecutors

Harvey Weinstein Is Charged With Rape by LA Prosecutors . The LA County district attorney announced the felony charges against the disgraced movie mogul on Monday. They include other sex crimes..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘I Would Never Put Myself In That Position’: Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyer Explains How She’s Avoided Sexual Assault

'All I’m saying is that women should take precautions'
Daily Caller

‘He Deserves to Have a Voice’

One of the reporters who broke the story of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged abuse speaks with Donna Rotunno, the lawyer behind Mr. Weinstein’s legal strategy.
NYTimes.com

Tweets about this

boiinaustin

Chad RT @Mediaite: Weinstein Lawyer Tells NY Times She’s Never Been Sexually Assaulted, ‘Because I Would Never Put Myself In That Position’ http… 12 minutes ago

BigSargeSportz

SPORTZ TALK WITH BIG SARGE Hey...Can someone get Gayle and CBS on the phone? I believe this woman just said she is ready to be interviewed. Wa… https://t.co/z7QCi8rBNq 41 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Weinstein Lawyer Tells NY Times She’s Never Been Sexually Assaulted, ‘Because I Would Never Put Myself In That Posi… https://t.co/roIokCc23F 2 hours ago

