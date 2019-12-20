Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From 'Knives Out' Sequel

Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From 'Knives Out' Sequel

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Rian Johnson is opening up about the newly announced Knives Out sequel. The director made an appearance at SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday (February 6) and spoke with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on The Jess Cagle Show in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rian Johnson “I have to write [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rian Johnson 'still talking' to Lucasfilm about Star Wars [Video]Rian Johnson 'still talking' to Lucasfilm about Star Wars

Rian Johnson has confirmed he is "still talking" to Lucasfilm about working on further 'Star Wars' projects, and he is delighted to have received an Original Screenplay nomination for 'Knives Out'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published

Rian Johnson Stands By His Version of Luke Skywalker | THR News [Video]Rian Johnson Stands By His Version of Luke Skywalker | THR News

Rian Johnson Stands By His Version of Luke Skywalker | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rian Johnson pondering 'Knives Out' series

Oscar nominee Rian Johnson beats back questions of a direct sequel to "Knives Out" by suggesting he may make it into a series featuring Daniel Craig's detective,...
USATODAY.com

Yes, 'Knives Out' will get a sequel

Looks like another case for Detective Benoit Blanc. On Thursday, Lionsgate announced a sequel to Knives Out, the popular ensemble whodunit from last fall. CEO...
Mashable


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From ‘Knives Out’ Sequel https://t.co/hJnqhp95l1 https://t.co/fJydhh31Be 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From ‘Knives Out’ Sequel https://t.co/RMPUXvtOpQ https://t.co/NHNWKmYF7J 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Rian Johnson Reveals What to Expect From ‘Knives Out’ Sequel https://t.co/1dnycmLVNS https://t.co/l4hjNkdOKS 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com What should we expect from the #KnivesOut sequel? Here's what director Rian Johnson said... https://t.co/9VN65eXJY2 2 hours ago

DTHalliday

Derek Halliday I absolutely LOVE how Rian Johnson makes use of the Unreliable Narrator in KNIVES OUT. This is a thing we see so r… https://t.co/VERT2sP4u6 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.