Elisabeth Moss Stars in 'The Invisible Man' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The trailer for The Invisible Man is here! The film, which stars Elisabeth Moss, is described as a “modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.” Here’s plot summary: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into [...] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

5 days ago < > Embed Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published Elisabeth Moss In 'The Invisible Man' New Trailer 02:46 Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and more star in this new trailer for 'The Invisible Man'. When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being...