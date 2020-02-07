Elisabeth Moss Stars in 'The Invisible Man' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The trailer for The Invisible Man is here! The film, which stars Elisabeth Moss, is described as a “modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.” Here’s plot summary: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into [...]
