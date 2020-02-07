Global  

Elisabeth Moss Stars in 'The Invisible Man' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The trailer for The Invisible Man is here! The film, which stars Elisabeth Moss, is described as a “modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character.” Here’s plot summary: “Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into [...]
News video: Elisabeth Moss In 'The Invisible Man' New Trailer

Elisabeth Moss In 'The Invisible Man' New Trailer 02:46

 Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge and more star in this new trailer for 'The Invisible Man'. When Cecilia's abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being...

'The Invisible Man' Trailer 2 [Video]'The Invisible Man' Trailer 2

The Invisible Man Trailer 2 - Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published

The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer [Video]The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer! Release Date: February 28, 2020 The Invisible Man..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:44Published


The Invisible Man to release in India on February 28

Universal Pictures International India is set for the release of Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, The Handmaid's Tale) starrer The Invisible Man. Scheduled to hit...
Mid-Day

