Diego Luna & 'Narcos: Mexico' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Teaser Trailer!

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Diego Luna keeps it cool and casual as he steps out for the special screening of his series Narcos: Mexico season two presented by Netflix at Netflix Offices on Thursday (February 6) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by showrunner Eric Newman, and his co-stars Scoot McNairy, Teresa Ruiz, Jesse [...]
News video:

"Manifest" Star Luna Blaise Goes Over Season Two Of The NBC Mystery-Drama 23:37

 "Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Last year’s breakout NBC series returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Outlander Season Five Trailer [Video]Outlander Season Five Trailer

Outlander Season Five - Official Trailer The official trailer is here! Get ready for the Season 5 premiere on February 16, only on Starz. Stand for love. Stand for hope. Stand for history. Watch..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:10Published

Narcos Mexico Season 2 [Video]Narcos Mexico Season 2

Narcos Mexico Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix No high can last forever. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What's on TV this week: 'Dreams,' 'To All the Boys' and 'Narcos: Mexico'

This week Netflix has a couple of sequels, with season two of Narcos: Mexico taking us decades into the past, and a follow up to last year's hit romcom, To All...
engadget

Tweets about this

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Episode 4: 'The Big Dig' sees a lot of dirt uncovered on both sides of the border… https://t.co/tkAEZ1s464 2 minutes ago

_boozehag

maría🌛 listen........... i have to watch narcos mexico s2 i just HAVE TO diego luna was so***good in it 2 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Episode 3 'Ruben Zuno Arce' plays almost like a heist movie #Narcos @netflix https://t.co/OA0HxxcoiH 4 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Episode 2 'Alea Iacta Est' has 3 main characters moving past the point of no return… https://t.co/383tio68Rt 5 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Episode 1 sees Walt Breslin and team of mercenaries slowly unleash***on the cartel… https://t.co/nLJcbVupIo 7 minutes ago

meawwcom

MEAWW Celebs 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 2 Episode 1 sees Walt Breslin and team of mercenaries slowly unleash***on the cartel… https://t.co/bZUSp0K2o5 11 minutes ago

VODzillaMag

VODzilla.co Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 is now on Netflix UK https://t.co/JPqIkc09wY https://t.co/YFtQ6WQriP 22 minutes ago

betodelafuente_

Tío Beto RT @93yungrola: ooooof, i missed up narcos mexico s02 actually tonight at 2am we binge watching this beautiful diego luna sob 🤝🤝🤝🤝 3 hours ago

