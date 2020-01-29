Diego Luna & 'Narcos: Mexico' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Teaser Trailer!
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Diego Luna keeps it cool and casual as he steps out for the special screening of his series Narcos: Mexico season two presented by Netflix at Netflix Offices on Thursday (February 6) in Los Angeles. The 40-year-old actor was joined at the event by showrunner Eric Newman, and his co-stars Scoot McNairy, Teresa Ruiz, Jesse [...]
