Selena Gomez Says 'Revival' Album Cover Wasn't Entirely Authentic to Her

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Selena Gomez seems to be backtracking on her previous comments about her work. The “Look at Her Now” singer revealed that her last album cover, for 2015′s Revival, wasn’t entirely authentic to her experience in a behind-the-scenes video from her Dazed shoot. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez “I can’t be anybody [...] 👓 View full article

