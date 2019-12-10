Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Royce's 'Alter Ego' Explores Bachata, Kanye West's Sound & More: See His Essential Tracks

Prince Royce's 'Alter Ego' Explores Bachata, Kanye West's Sound & More: See His Essential Tracks

Billboard.com Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
In celebration of his 10-year music career, Latin star Prince Royce has released one of his biggest projects, Alter Ego, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Royce Teases New Album 'Alter Ego' & Discusses Working With Yoko Ono to End Gun Violence | Billboard [Video]Prince Royce Teases New Album 'Alter Ego' & Discusses Working With Yoko Ono to End Gun Violence | Billboard

Prince Royce discusses working with Calibre 50, whether or not his music has changed since he got married, what fans can expect from his next album 'Alter Ego,' collaborating with Yoko Ono to help end..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

realizetoday

realizetoday #Latin Prince Royce's 'Alter Ego' Explores Bachata, Kanye West's Sound & More: See His Essential Tracks… https://t.co/z0ikFoI602 2 hours ago

Music_News_US

Music Prince Royce's 'Alter Ego' Explores Bachata, Kanye West's Sound & More: See His Essential Tracks #Music… https://t.co/zcUo76uIoH 3 hours ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Prince Royce's 'Alter Ego' Explores Bachata, Kanye West's Sound & More: See His Essential Tracks… https://t.co/NCKFcbCtWM 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.