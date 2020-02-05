Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘For F*ck’s Sake’: James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get ‘Sh*t Together’ to Beat Trump

‘For F*ck’s Sake’: James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get ‘Sh*t Together’ to Beat Trump

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
‘For F*ck’s Sake’: James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get ‘Sh*t Together’ to Beat TrumpYou've probably noticed that *James Carville* has been publicly blasting the Democratic party and warning them about not going too far to the left if they want to beat President *Donald Trump* in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: James Carville unloads on the Democrat Party

James Carville unloads on the Democrat Party 07:19

 James Carville is &quot;scare to death&quot; about future of Democrats

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

A ‘Scared to Death’ James Carville Sounds Alarms for Democratic Field: ‘Do We Want to Be an Ideological Cult?’

*James Carville* expressed serious concern for Democrats on MSNBC tonight saying he's alarmed by recent polling and the enthusiasm gap.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

ilhurvitz

ida lee hurvitz RT @Mediaite: 'For F*ck's Sake': James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get 'Sh*t Together' to Beat Trump https://t.co/F6v382P… 31 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite 'For F*ck's Sake': James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get 'Sh*t Together' to Beat Trump https://t.co/F6v382PygE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.