‘For F*ck’s Sake’: James Carville UNLOADS on Bernie, Demands Democrats Get ‘Sh*t Together’ to Beat Trump

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

You've probably noticed that *James Carville* has been publicly blasting the Democratic party and warning them about not going too far to the left if they want to beat President *Donald Trump* in November. You've probably noticed that *James Carville* has been publicly blasting the Democratic party and warning them about not going too far to the left if they want to beat President *Donald Trump* in November. 👓 View full article

