Fox News Hosts Pan ‘Mean, Rambling’ Speech From… Nancy Pelosi

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech 00:52 Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech...