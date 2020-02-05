Fox News Hosts Pan ‘Mean, Rambling’ Speech From… Nancy Pelosi
Friday, 7 February 2020 () Outnumbered on Friday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the “mean” speech she gave after President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial. Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe started the segment by calling out the media for unfairly pinning Trump’s speech as “vindictive” but not applying the same standard of criticism to Pelosi’s statement […]
Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech...
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
Fox Nation host Tom Shillue claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was worse than the... Mediaite Also reported by •Mashable •euronews
Mike Pence attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, saying on Fox News she hit a “new low” when she... The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite •Mid-Day •USATODAY.com