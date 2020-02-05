Fox News Hosts Pan ‘Mean, Rambling’ Speech From… Nancy Pelosi

Global  

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020
Outnumbered on Friday criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the “mean” speech she gave after President Donald Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial. Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe started the segment by calling out the media for unfairly pinning Trump’s speech as “vindictive” but not applying the same standard of criticism to Pelosi’s statement […]
News video: Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech

Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech 00:52

 Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Trump's State of the Union Speech On the eve of President Donald Trump's likely acquittal of his impeachment charges, Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best is yet to come." Speaker Pelosi then waved the ripped copy of Trump's speech...

Alabama Cop Apologizes For 'Roadside Bomb' Tweet About Pelosi [Video]Alabama Cop Apologizes For 'Roadside Bomb' Tweet About Pelosi

Geraldine, Alabama's assistant police chief Jeff Buckles has apologized for his “roadside bomb” post about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:43Published

'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals [Video]'Everybody's a threat' -Trump on Democratic rivals

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday addressed Nancy Pelosi's ripping of his State of the Union address, and weighed the potential threat posed by Iowa front-runners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Fox Nation Host Says Nancy Pelosi Ripping Speech is Worse Than Anything Trump Has Ever Done

Fox Nation Host Says Nancy Pelosi Ripping Speech is Worse Than Anything Trump Has Ever DoneFox Nation host Tom Shillue claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech was worse than the...
Mediaite Also reported by •Mashableeuronews

Mike Pence Says Pelosi Hit a ‘New Low’ When She Tore Up Trump’s State of the Union Speech

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com Mike Pence attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday morning, saying on Fox News she hit a “new low” when she...
The Wrap Also reported by •MediaiteMid-DayUSATODAY.com

