Sean Paul & Tove Lo Team Up On New Single 'Calling On Me' - Stream & Download!

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Sean Paul and Tove Lo have joined forces! The Jamaican hit-maker has linked up with the 32-year-old “Habits” hit-maker for a brand new collaboration, called “Calling On Me,” and you can stream it right here. “‘Calling On Me‘ is a dope song reflecting the real side of love,” Sean Paul said in a statement. “If [...]
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa

Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa 00:59

 Sean Paul heading into the Love Island villa The superstar has flown to Cape Town, South Africa, to host a Spotify party for the Islanders this weekend. He will perform his greatest hits and his latest single 'Calling On Me'. Appearing in the Beach Hut, Sean said: The party will give the Islanders a...

