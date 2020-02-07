Daiki Tsuneta of Japan's King Gnu Plays Cello at New York Fashion Week: Watch

King Gnu's Daiki Tsuneta displayed his classical roots this week, traveling to New York to play cello at the Masonic Hall NYC. The guitarist and...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Dining Deal: Mokyo A Korean restaurant is preserving family traditions while bringing a fresh twist to their dishes. CBS2's Tony Tantillo gets a sample in this week's Dining Deal. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49Published 3 hours ago Jennifer Lopez Is Serena Williams' Style Icon Jennifer Lopez Is Serena Williams' Style Icon Williams is a huge fan of Lopez's style and hopes she looks as good as the singer when she is 50 years old. Serena Williams, via statement Williams.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01Published 20 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Go Behind-the-Scenes of New York Fashion Week With Influencer Camila Coelho New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but at least there are the photos and clothes to remember it by. For the past week or so, influencers, fashion moguls...

E! Online 14 hours ago



Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in Trendy Outfit After NYFW Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson leave their hotel after New York Fashion Week! The “Wrecking Ball” crooner and the “Home to Mama” singer were...

Just Jared Jr 14 hours ago





Tweets about this