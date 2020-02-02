Global  

Joaquin Phoenix & Fiancee Rooney Mara Join Jane Fonda at Fire Drill Friday Protest in L.A.

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix joins his friend Jane Fonda on a Fire Drill Friday protest on Friday afternoon (February 7) at City Hall in Los Angeles. The Oscar-nominated actor was joined at the event by his fiancee Rooney Mara and her sister Kate Mara at the L.A. based protest. Jane had been holding the peaceful protests in [...]
News video: Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LA

Jane Fonda Brings Her 'Fire Drill Friday' Protest To LA 00:30

 This morning's rally will be at 11 a.m. at Los Angeles City Hall. DeMarco Morgan reports.

