Jennifer Lopez & Live Nation Team Up For Multi-Year Touring Deal

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the road in the coming years and you can expect to get tickets through Live Nation. Billboard reports that the 50-year-old star has signed a major multi-year touring deal with the company. “Jennifer Lopez has given fans spectacular live performances for decades through sold out tour dates and her Las [...]
