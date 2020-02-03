Jennifer Lopez & Live Nation Team Up For Multi-Year Touring Deal
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Jennifer Lopez will be hitting the road in the coming years and you can expect to get tickets through Live Nation. Billboard reports that the 50-year-old star has signed a major multi-year touring deal with the company. “Jennifer Lopez has given fans spectacular live performances for decades through sold out tour dates and her Las [...]
Jennifer Lopez's Spotify Streams Soar After Super Bowl Lopez and Shakira performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 2. According to a Spotify spokesperson, each of their Spotify streams have jumped since the epic performance. J.Lo's music saw a 335 percent increase overall. Her hit...
"Mixed-ish" star Christina Anthony felt it was important for Aunt Dee Dee to be a strong black aunt and a good influence for the characters in "Mixed-ish," despite her character not having children of..
Just days after her history-making Super Bowl LIV performance seen by a global audience of 100 million, Jennifer Lopez has signed a major multi-year... Billboard.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz •Just Jared
Jennifer Lopez brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, for the Super Bowl halftime performance and the young girl caught everyone's attention.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared •Billboard.com •E! Online