Presley Gerber Gets 'Misunderstood' Tattooed on His Face

Just Jared Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Presley Gerber is adding to his tattoo collection with one on his face. The 20-year-old model got the word “misunderstood” tattooed on his right cheek, right below his eye. Tattoo artist JonBoy shared the photo of the ink to his Instagram account. If you didn’t know, Presley is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande [...]
Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Unveils Dramatic Face Tattoo

Presley Geber is feeling misunderstood... and now he has a face tattoo to prove it. The 20-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and tequila mogul Rande...
E! Online

Presley Gerber Gets a Face Tattoo - Check It Out

Presley Gerber feels misunderstood by the world and he has permanently added that word to his body. The 20-year-old model just got the word “misunderstood”...
Just Jared Jr


