Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Toronto Raptors champion Pascal Siakam has some pretty big necessities in his life. The NBA superstar recently dished out 10 things he needs 365 days out of the year. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without appeared first on .
There are a few things Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nike Prestos to his NBA championship ring, these are the NBA star's travel essentials. Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors will compete in his first the All-Star Skills challenge...
TORONTO (AP) — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls... Seattle Times Also reported by •MENAFN.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
NBA News Now Watch: Here's 10 Things Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/BJid7Y00hK 3 hours ago
4hiphop Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without - Toronto Raptors champion Pascal Siakam… https://t.co/4AcLuc3j1z 4 hours ago