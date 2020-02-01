Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without

Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without

SOHH Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live WithoutToronto Raptors champion Pascal Siakam has some pretty big necessities in his life. The NBA superstar recently dished out 10 things he needs 365 days out of the year. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GQ - Published < > Embed
News video: 10 Things Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without

10 Things Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without 07:46

 There are a few things Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nike Prestos to his NBA championship ring, these are the NBA star's travel essentials. Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors will compete in his first the All-Star Skills challenge...

Recent related news from verified sources

Raptors’ streak at 10 after 105-92 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Raptors tie team record with 11th straight win, beat Bulls

TORONTO (AP) — Terence Davis scored a career-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors tied a team record with their 11th straight win, beating the Chicago Bulls...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MENAFN.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Watch: Here's 10 Things Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/BJid7Y00hK 3 hours ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Watch: Here’s 10 Things Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam Can’t Live Without - Toronto Raptors champion Pascal Siakam… https://t.co/4AcLuc3j1z 4 hours ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Here's 10 Things Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam Can't Live Without #PascalSiakam #TorontoRaptors… https://t.co/hXDocmMKa5 4 hours ago

MrsBabaYaga

Cat Whisperer RT @YSM_TO: YSM was featured on #SalvageKings on @HistoryTVCanada! It focused on salvaging wood beams from our Yonge St. location - we're e… 1 week ago

YSM_TO

Yonge Street Mission YSM was featured on #SalvageKings on @HistoryTVCanada! It focused on salvaging wood beams from our Yonge St. locati… https://t.co/bC3MIadvsj 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.