Gwen Stefani Cancels This Weekend's 'Just a Girl' Vegas Show Due To Illness

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani has had to cancel one of her performance dates in Las Vegas due to an illness. The 50-year-old singer shared the news on social media for the concert on Saturday (February 8). “I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, [...]
