GreenWarrior:#OustDuterte RT @mariaressa: No sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/TprdHKhxkB via @rapplerdotcom 25 seconds ago My Gbagada RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Helicopter that crashed, leading to the death of Kobe Bryant and eight other people, showed no sign of engine… 1 minute ago Sensie nevetse That was a pilot error. Pilot signus. The passengers are not lucky with that pilot. Investigation shows no sign of… https://t.co/gGXfkBbg5I 6 minutes ago ed flores No sign of engine failure in Bryant crash https://t.co/sB77j0W720 7 minutes ago 8 News NOW A witness to the deadly crash of a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others said it sounded normal just bef… https://t.co/YfrPjXQh0w 7 minutes ago Fox Reno Wreckage from the helicopter that crashed and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others reportedly did not… https://t.co/0crsuF6u3H 7 minutes ago The World News Investigators say no sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash https://t.co/zt2dvOiYAM https://t.co/6onpthoUgH 25 minutes ago PUNEET VIZH No sign of engine failure in #KobeBryant helicopter accident, investigators say https://t.co/c8JOHNOhlL 29 minutes ago