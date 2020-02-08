Global  

No sign of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

CBS News Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Federal investigators appear to be ruling out engine failure nearly two weeks after a helicopter crashed, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. A preliminary report includes new details about the final moments of the flight. Kris Van Cleave reports.
News video: NTSB's Preliminary Report Shows No Signs Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

 There's new information on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash [Video]Aviation expert weighs in on deadly helicopter crash

No evidence of outward engine failure in crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others [Video]Engine Failure Not A Factor In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe, 8 Others

The NTSB released new images showing how low the pilot was flying and the foggy conditions the morning Kobe and eight others were killed in the crash. They say the wreckage shows no evidence of engine..

NTSB: No Sign Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

A preliminary report by the NTSB now reveals the wreckage shows no signs the helicopter had an engine failure.
CBS 2

No signs of engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

A US investigation has reinforced the notion the pilot in the helicopter crash which killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others had become disoriented.
SBS

