WATCH: Mayor Pete Scowls at Moderator for Asking If Biden is a Risk Because of Son Hunter: ‘No!’

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg visibly scowled at a debate moderator who asked if the potential for investigations into Hunter Biden made Joe Biden a risky nominee, and flatly responded "No!"
Joe Biden Snaps at NBC’s Savannah Guthrie For Hunter Questions: ‘You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About!’

Former Vice President *Joe Biden* got short-tempered with NBC's *Savannah Guthrie* when asked about his son, *Hunter Biden's*, dealings with Ukraine.
Mediaite

Pete Buttigieg Says Joe Biden Didn't Prove Electability in Iowa

Pete Buttigieg is feeling good about the way things went in Iowa -- for him at least -- and says he's focused on racking up more wins ... something he suggests...
TMZ.com

