‘Stand Up!’ Biden Leads Debate Crowd in Standing Ovation for Fired Impeachment Witness Vindman

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Former Vice President *Joe Biden* led the audience at Friday night's Democratic debate in a standing ovation of Lt. Col. *Alexander Vindman*, the National Security Council staffer who testified in the House impeachment investigation and was just fired by President *Donald Trump*.
