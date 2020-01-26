Global  

Cynthia Erivo Embodies Aretha Franklin in First 'Genius: Aretha' Teaser

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
The first teaser of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin is here for Genius: Aretha and it’s stunning. The eight-part limited series, which will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, is set to premiere on May 25, PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cynthia Erivo “Over the last few months, I’ve been preparing [...]
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: GENIUS ARETHA Trailer

GENIUS ARETHA Trailer 00:30

 GENIUS Season 3 ARETHA Trailer synopsis: Don't miss Academy Award Nominee Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in the third season of the critically acclaimed global anthology series, GENIUS: ARETHA. directed by Anthony Hemingway (premiere episode) starring Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers [Video]Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

Cynthia Erivo Sings Aretha Franklin, Honors Harriet Tubman | Fishing for Answers

Credit: THR Fishing For Answers     Duration: 03:02Published

Cynthia Erivo Discusses Working On 'Harriet' & Taking Risks With Style at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard [Video]Cynthia Erivo Discusses Working On 'Harriet' & Taking Risks With Style at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala | Billboard

On the red carpet at Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Cynthia Erivo discussed her approach to working on 'Harriet,' how she has fun with dressing up, and being excited to watch John Legend perform.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The 'Genius: Aretha' Teaser Offers First Glimpse of Cynthia Erivo As Aretha Franklin: Watch

National Geographic is still a couple of months away from its new season of its anthology drama series Genius, but one of the most-lauded stars...
Billboard.com

Cynthia Erivo brought it at the 2020 Oscars

It’s not that Cynthia Erivo hasn’t been to the Oscars before so, technically, it’s not her first Oscars. But it is her first Oscars as an Oscar nominee....
Lainey Gossip

