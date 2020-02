Saturday, 8 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about the time he kissed a boy in the past. "I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it," said the actor, who is seen playing a gay character in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,... 👓 View full article