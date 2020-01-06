Global  

Sequel to Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out underway

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
A sequel to Rian Johnson's blockbuster whodunit "Knives Out" is officially being developed at Lionsgate. The announcement was made by the studio's two top executives, CEO Jon Feltheimer and Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake, during the company's third-quarter earnings call. The film, which Johnson wrote and directed,...
Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

Knives Out Sequel Confirmed

 'Knives Out' was one of the surprise hits of 2019. Now, the mystery film is getting a sequel. 'Knives Out 2' is confirmed to be moving forward at Lionsgate. The movie was written and directed by Rian Johnson and starred Daniel Craig. Deadline reports Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the sequel....

