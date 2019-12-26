Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > LK Advani turns teary at ‘Shikara’ screening

LK Advani turns teary at ‘Shikara’ screening

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed ‘Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits’ hit the screens on Friday and the film explores a love story that revolves the event of the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. Veteran politician LK Advani was snapped at the film’s screening and a video of him holding back tears after watching the film is going viral on the internet. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is seen kneeling down beside the politician as he turns emotional after the screening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz [Video]Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of ‘Good Newwz’ organised in Mumbai’s Juhu. Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani attended the screening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia LK Advani turns teary at ‘Shikara’ screening https://t.co/7PJsOVFg3b https://t.co/sp1SyBKw6H 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.