Justin Bieber Donates $100k To Fan Raising Awareness For Mental Health
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Justin Bieber signs a giant check during MTV’s Fresh Out Live in New York City on Friday afternoon (February 7). During the event, the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer chatted with Sway and Quavo about his upcoming album, Changes, which debuts next week. Justin also donated $100,000 to a local fan, Julie Coker, who is raising mental-health [...]
Justin Bieber announces intimate London show He has revealed he will hold a special acoustic show and fan Q&A at London's Indigo at The O2 on February 11 to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album 'Changes', due for release on February 14. Fans are able to get exclusive access to be in with a...
Justin Bieber may just move you to tears with his new song and video. The music superstar has dropped his new single "Intentions" along with a poignant music video. The song features rapper Quavo from..
