Justin Bieber Donates $100k To Fan Raising Awareness For Mental Health

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber signs a giant check during MTV’s Fresh Out Live in New York City on Friday afternoon (February 7). During the event, the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer chatted with Sway and Quavo about his upcoming album, Changes, which debuts next week. Justin also donated $100,000 to a local fan, Julie Coker, who is raising mental-health [...]
