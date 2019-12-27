Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Matthews Freaks Out About Socialism, Says He Might’ve Been Executed in Central Park if ‘Castro and the Reds’ Had Won Cold War

Chris Matthews Freaks Out About Socialism, Says He Might’ve Been Executed in Central Park if ‘Castro and the Reds’ Had Won Cold War

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
MSNBC's *Chris Matthews* freaked out at the prospect of *Bernie Sanders* becoming the 2020 Democratic nominee, warning that his views of socialism go back to the 1950s and that he believes he might've been a victim of "executions in Central Park" if "[Fidel] Castro and the Reds" had won the Cold War.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescuing a Deer Stuck in an Icy Cold Stream [Video]Rescuing a Deer Stuck in an Icy Cold Stream

Occurred on February 14, 2018 / Uckfield, England, UK Info from Licensor: "Rescuers Trevor Weeks MBE and Chris Riddington of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called out to..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 11:13Published

30-Year Age Gap Couple Offer ‘Sugar Baby’ Advice | LOVE DON’T JUDGE [Video]30-Year Age Gap Couple Offer ‘Sugar Baby’ Advice | LOVE DON’T JUDGE

Everyone’s favourite age gap couple are back – and out to help a former sugar baby (@gabyfickles) who fell in love with her sugar daddy. Mindy Mikla, 28, and husband Larry, 58, have been together..

Credit: Barcroft TV STUDIO     Duration: 07:34Published


Tweets about this

jibberjabber57

MissGray @Missa1969 @briantcairns @krystalball @BernieSanders He’s lost it. Off into the fog and woods of insanity. https://t.co/fm1yhXvMg0 5 seconds ago

Brewsterlala

Drewster RT @jibberjabber57: @oldunclealex @bourgeoisalien There’s a little bit more on this clip. I can’t tell you how angry this has made me, li… 39 seconds ago

jibberjabber57

MissGray @oldunclealex @bourgeoisalien There’s a little bit more on this clip. I can’t tell you how angry this has made me… https://t.co/dxqaLGmzcR 7 minutes ago

starshollowgzt

StarsHollowGzt How much was he drinking at the bar? #demdebate Chris Matthews Freaks Out About Socialism, Says He Might've Been E… https://t.co/hnOiP6PuRg 8 minutes ago

jibberjabber57

MissGray @MMFlint No. ‘We’ are not okay when ‘we’ have to listen to this ‘almost’ slanderous character assassinating of Bern… https://t.co/2cS3mLbRSM 11 minutes ago

JFD8

Vs. Too many hardballs and highballs for Chris Matthews https://t.co/CZelOZiy7U 17 minutes ago

jibberjabber57

MissGray @shaunking @alternate_idea @LinseyDavis @PeteButtigieg My apologies for probably tweeting this in the wrong place,… https://t.co/ShH20UBole 22 minutes ago

jibberjabber57

MissGray This makes me so angry. After such an exceptionally well done, well spoken, healthy and supportive and educating d… https://t.co/Pu2sUDkGhq 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.