Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He’s the ‘Real Deal, and It Shows’

Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He’s the ‘Real Deal, and It Shows’

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
During a panel discussion analyzing tonight's Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, CNN commentator *Van Jones* offered serious praise for hedge fund manager *Tom Steyer*, calling him "the real deal."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer [Video]Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd: Tom Steyer

"Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd" features immersive interviews with 2020 candidates and other newsmakers on the road and in town halls. The show covers politics at the intersection of culture and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 31:34Published

Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be [Video]Tom Steyer Sheds Light On The Kind Of Country The USA Wants to Be

Is the United States of America the country it wants to be? Not according to Democrat candidate Tom Steyer, who says this country needs to be reinvented.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:29Published


Tweets about this

HOTTIEIRTEZA

IRTEZA RT @Mediaite: Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He's the 'Real Deal, and It Shows' https://t.co/DC9JMJog7z 57 minutes ago

Chappyricky

Richard Chapman Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He's the 'Real Deal, and It Shows' https://t.co/Fv8TL0Bujz 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He's the 'Real Deal, and It Shows' https://t.co/DC9JMJog7z 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.