Van Jones Praises Tom Steyer for Debate Performance: He’s the ‘Real Deal, and It Shows’

During a panel discussion analyzing tonight's Democratic primary debate in New Hampshire, CNN commentator *Van Jones* offered serious praise for hedge fund manager *Tom Steyer*, calling him "the real deal."

