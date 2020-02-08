Global  

Tom Felton Quashes Emma Watson Romance Rumors by Joining Dating Application

AceShowbiz Saturday, 8 February 2020
The former Draco Malfoy depicter puts an end to speculation that he's romancing his 'Harry Potter' co-star by signing up for Raya, as he's reportedly 'struggled to find someone to connect with.'
