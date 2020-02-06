Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Hanks: The love for Oscars never gets old!

Tom Hanks: The love for Oscars never gets old!

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Tom Hanks, who won two consecutive Oscars for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in the '90s is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in the Oscars 2020. Tom Hanks has received his first Academy Award nomination after 19 years for his portrayal of children's television creator Fred Rogers in the drama A...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks on the Oscars 2020 Audience Cam 00:38

 Join the audience live at the Oscars 2020! Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars [Video]Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars

Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Oscars Pitt won for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.' This is his first Oscar win as an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

Regina King's Road To the Oscars [Video]Regina King's Road To the Oscars

Regina King gives us an intimate look into her road to success, as she reflects on her journey to one of the most celebrated stages in the world: The Oscars! Watch The Oscars Live SUNDAY FEB 9 8e|5p on..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Kids Throw Up Peace Signs on Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

Tom Hanks waves to fans while arriving with wife Rita Wilson at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 63-year-old...
Just Jared

Tom Hanks Yells 'I Am Spartacus' To Honor Kirk Douglas at Oscars 2020

Tom Hanks honored Kirk Douglas on stage after presenting at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. While heading off...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

DancingCurious

Curious Dancer⭐️⭐️⭐️ Hanks is up for an Oscar for his movie "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood" about Mr. Rogers. A website in India p… https://t.co/g3CnHVoTUK 21 hours ago

TomhanksTweet

Tom hanks Tweet Tom Hanks: The love for Oscars never gets old! - Mid-day https://t.co/FAiGsMlqgc 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.