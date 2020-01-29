Van Jones: Young Sanders Voters Less About Socialism, More About ‘Grandparent Envy’ Over Medicare, Affordable College
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () CNN’s Van Jones expressed skepticism that the groundswell of support from young Democratic voters for Bernie Sanders was based on the ideology of socialism and more about “grandparent envy” over their lack of free health care and affordable college. During a post-debate analysis, Jones reacted to a moment in the New Hampshire debate where all […]
