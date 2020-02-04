Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori reminisce Aashiqui

The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Rahul Roy, Anu Agarwal, Deepak Tijori reminisce Aashiqui

Indian Express Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Rahul Roy RECREATES Iconic Aashiqui Moment With Kammo Bua | The Kapil Sharma Show

Rahul Roy romances Kammu Bua aka Bharti Singh where he recreates the iconic pose from the movie Aashiqui. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:04Published

Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Rahul Roy, Annu Aggarwal CELEBRATE 30 Years Of Aashiqui On The Kapil Sharma Show

The 90s blockbuster musical romantic drama film Aashiqui, started a new trend in 1990 which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt, starring Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori celebrated its 30 years in a..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

#30yearsofAashiqui : Kapil Sharma to croon the hits of Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal film, making it a musical night

It s going to be a musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show as the stars of 1990 s musical hit film, Aashiqui Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori would be...
Bollywood Life

#30yearsofAashiqui : Rahul Roy reveals on The Kapil Sharma Show that he had rejected Shah Rukh Khan's Darr

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we will get to see the cast of Aashiqui visiting. Yes, Rahul Roy, Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori will drop by...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.