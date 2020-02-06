Global  

Susan Rice tells Snoop Dogg to 'back the f*** off' after he lashed out at Gayle King for Kobe Bryant rape questions

Independent Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Hip-hop star made a number of explicit comments about the journalist after an interview in which she addressed the rape case against late NBA star Kobe Bryant
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Defending Him

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg For Defending Him 01:32

 Snoop Dogg attacked Gayle King for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case and added, “Free Bill Cosby.”

Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News [Video]Bill Cosby Gives Props to Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj Drops New Song 'Yikes' & Meghan Trainor Covers Harry Styles | Billboard News

Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for going after Gayle King, Nicki Minaj is saying, "Yikes" with her new song and Meghan Trainor covers Harry Style's "Adore You." These are the top stories in music for..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:15

Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy [Video]Oprah Tearfully Talks About BFF Gayle King Being Involved In Kobe Bryant Controversy

Talking about her best friend's recent troubles got Oprah Winfrey emotional on Friday. Winfrey started choking up during an appearance on "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32


Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”

Snoop Dogg + Boosie Badazz Destroy Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Remarks: “Why Y’All Attacking Us, How Dare You Try To Tarnish My Motherf**king Homeboy’s Reputation”West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg and Boosie Badazz aren’t here for it – at all. The hip-hop pair have stepped forward to address TV veteran Gayle King bringing...
SOHH

Oprah Slams the 'Misogynist Vitriol' Against Gayle King After Kobe Bryant Rape Interview Question

Oprah Winfrey will not stand for the nasty "vitriol" against her best friend. Days after Gayle King came under fire for asking WNBA star...
Billboard.com


