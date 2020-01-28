Global  

Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shetty turns yoga teacher for contestants

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will turn yoga teacher for contestants of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in an upcoming episode. In a promo clip, Shilpa is seen entering the Bigg Boss house and teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and souls. However, the contestants found it difficult to...
