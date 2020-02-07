Shikara box office day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film collects Rs 1.20 crore
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a slow but decent start at the box office on the first day of its release. Shikara brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the silver screen. The movie stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the lead giving us the storyline of a blooming romance in the...
A Kashmiri Pandit woman lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a screening of his new film "Shikara" on Friday. The filmmaker had turned out at the screening to get a firsthand public review of his film. A video that has gone viral shows the woman screaming at Chopra for "commercialising" the entire...
There were a lot of expectations from Malang and the film collected 6.50 crore net on day one which is a decent collection for the face value of the film. DNA Also reported by •Indian Express •Hindu •Mid-Day