Shikara box office day 1: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film collects Rs 1.20 crore

Mid-Day Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Shikara, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a slow but decent start at the box office on the first day of its release. Shikara brings the untold story of Kashmiri pandits to the silver screen. The movie stars Aadil Khan as Shiv Kumar Dhar and Sadia as Shanti Dhar in the lead giving us the storyline of a blooming romance in the...
News video: 'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra

'Shikara' in storm: Hysterical woman charges at Vidhu Vinod Chopra 01:58

 A Kashmiri Pandit woman lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra at a screening of his new film "Shikara" on Friday. The filmmaker had turned out at the screening to get a firsthand public review of his film. A video that has gone viral shows the woman screaming at Chopra for "commercialising" the entire...

Public Review| 'Shikara' [Video]Public Review| 'Shikara'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial "Shikara" finally hit the silver screens today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan [Video]Public review of Shikara | Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Sadia | Aadil Khan

Public review of Shikara is out. The movie, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a story about Kashmiri pandits. Moviegoers loved the movie and said the film gives a strong message.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published


'Malang', 'Shikara' first day business: Aditya Roy Kapur starrer fares better than Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film

There were a lot of expectations from Malang and the film collected 6.50 crore net on day one which is a decent collection for the face value of the film.
DNA Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduMid-Day

Kashmiri Pandit woman left distressed after watching Shikara hits out at director

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film Shikara is based on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of the 1990s. The film has been garnering a lot of attention, both good and bad, and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

