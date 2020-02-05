One Role, 2 Oscar Journeys: Inside Joaquin Phoenix's and Heath Ledger's Approaches to Joker
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () When Joaquin Phoenix won the SAG Award for his performance in Joker, he said he was standing on the shoulders of his "favorite actor" Heath Ledger. The moment was a touching one....
Oscar favourite Joaquin Phoenix stars as a surgeon battling to save an ailing planet Earth in a new film launched on Thursday (February 6), the first in a planned series of short Hollywood productions aimed at spurring action on climate change. Beth Timmins reports
The actor Joaquin Phoenix is not afraid of making his voice heard. He criticised what he called "systemic racism" in the film industry during his Bafta speech and has been outspoken on climate change...
