Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Explosion Has Turned Into An Epic Meme Aimed At Chipotle Workers
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () The Internet really does remain undefeated almost hourly. Social media has flipped Snoop Dogg‘s now-infamous rant against TV reporter Gayle King into an epic meme directed at Mexican fast food franchise Chipotle. Big Facts: This week, a hilarious meme surfaced meshing Snoop’s King rant with a hilarious reference to Chipotle. High-Key Details: Snoop’s Gayle rants […]
The post Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King Explosion Has Turned Into An Epic Meme Aimed At Chipotle Workers appeared first on .
On Friday, CBS News claimed that broadcaster Gayle King was absent from CBS This Morning due to a "long-standing commitment out of town." But some believe it is because of the backlash that the co-host..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published
Jailed TV icon Bill Cosby is riding with Snoop Dogg. The former Hollywood superstar has social media’s attention after making a rare Twitter appearance to... SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared •HipHopDX
Fans of Kobe Bryant expressed outrage this week over Gayle King's interview with Lisa Leslie, during which the reporter probed the former WNBA... Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared •SOHH •E! Online •Independent •TMZ.com