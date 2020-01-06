Revisiting Leonardo DiCaprio's Award-Worthy Oscar Appearances
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Leonardo DiCaprio is once again nominated for an Oscar! The actor, who won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his work in The Revenant, is expected to return to 2020 Oscars ceremony this...
ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt. DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials...