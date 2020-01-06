Global  

Revisiting Leonardo DiCaprio's Award-Worthy Oscar Appearances

E! Online Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Leonardo DiCaprio is once again nominated for an Oscar! The actor, who won his first Academy Award in 2016 for his work in The Revenant, is expected to return to 2020 Oscars ceremony this...
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year

Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar Nomination This Year 00:32

 ABC Photo Archives/Contributor/Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio is up for best actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." He's already got one Academy Award and a total of seven nominations under his belt. DiCaprio has been acting since he was 14 years old — he started in commercials...

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly helped save a man from drowning while on vacation in St. Barts last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

'The Farewell' Actress Zhao Shuzhen Gushes Over Meeting Leonardo 'Little Leo' DiCaprio | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]'The Farewell' Actress Zhao Shuzhen Gushes Over Meeting Leonardo "Little Leo" DiCaprio | Golden Globes 2020

'The Farewell' Actress Zhao Shuzhen Gushes Over Meeting Leonardo "Little Leo" DiCaprio | Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 04:00Published


