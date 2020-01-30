WATCH: Bill Maher Trashes Mitt Romney, Then Seconds Later Floats Him As Running Mate for Dem Nominee
Saturday, 8 February 2020 () Bill Maher trashed Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney as a gutless flip-flopper, then seconds later pitched him as the running mate on a "unity ticket" with the eventual Democratic nominee for president.
US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the Republican party. The outcome...