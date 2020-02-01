Global  

WATCH: Andrew Gillum and Sarah Isgur Wreck Bill Maher Claim That Trump SOTU Was Trying to Win ‘The Blacks’

Mediaite Saturday, 8 February 2020
Former Democratic Tallahassee Mayor and CNN contributor Andrew Gillum joined forces with Republican CNN commentator Sarah Isgur to disabuse Bill Maher of the notion that President Donald Trump's State of the Union was about trying to win votes from "the blacks."
