Green Day's New Album Poster Is Causing A Stir

Clash Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Green Day's New Album Poster Is Causing A Stir

*Green Day* have toasted the release of their new album with a controversial poster.

The punk group's new album 'Father Of All...' is out now, and it finds the trio tapping into the energy of their 90s recordings.

Retaining their political bite, the record finds Green Day dealing with middle age by amplifying the power of youth.

This new poster campaign, though, has divided fans, with the American group lashing out at feature culture, trap production, and - somewhat oddly - Swedish songwriters.

Billed as "100% Pure Uncut Rock" it's certainly accurate, but the sentiment feels a little reductive.



Bump some #FatherOfAll to get going pic.twitter.com/erl8BTFCAT

— Green Day (@GreenDay) February 7, 2020

'Father Of All...' is out now.

