"The Misogynists" - cast: Dylan Baker, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Ivana Milicevic, Lou Jay Taylor, Matt Walton, Christine Campbell, Nana Mensah, Rudy De La Cruz, Hemang Sharma, Cynthia Thomas, Darrill Rosen, Karl Jacob, Matt Hopkins

*Release date :* February 14, 2020

*Release date :* February 14, 2020

*Synopsis :* In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected ...

The Misogynists Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected results, in the latest from indie provocateur Onur Tukel. As the night rages on, an ensemble of characters venture in and...

