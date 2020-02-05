Global  

Jennifer Lopez Couples Up with Alex Rodriguez at Tom Ford Show, Meets Jeff Bezos

Just Jared Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez poses for a photo with fiance Alex Rodriguez while attending the Tom Ford fashion show on Friday night (February 7) at Milk Studios in Hollywood. This is the 50-year-old entertainer’s first public appearance since rocking the stage last weekend during the Super Bowl Halftime Show! Jennifer is back on the west coast to [...]
News video: J.Lo and A-Rod are focused on family with Tiller & Hatch food line

J.Lo and A-Rod are focused on family with Tiller & Hatch food line 01:01

 J.Lo and A-Rod are focused on family with Tiller & Hatch food line. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez launched Tiller & Hatch in October 2019. The line of frozen meals, such as stews, soups and pasta, are designed to be made in a pressure cooker. This cuts down on prep time, cook time and cleanup...

